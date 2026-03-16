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Mamata Banerjee hits streets over LPG crisis, slams BJP for price hike of cooking gas

The TMC MPs also protested the late-night removal of the senior officials of the state government in the Rajya Sabha and staged a walkout.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeLPG

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