'Mamata Banerjee is following her Rajdharma': Sushmita Dev on Bengal govt's action in Sandeshkhali

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leaders on Tuesday said the party-led government in West Bengal is taking action on allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali, and hit out at BJP leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai terming his letter seeking action in the matter a "gimmick".

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, Sagarika Goshe and Saket Gokhale accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Sandeshkhali issue, and said the state is taking action and key accused Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested soon.

Asked about the Chhattisgarh chief minister's letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali issue, Dev said he should focus on his own state.