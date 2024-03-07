Mamata Banerjee leads rally for women's rights in Kolkata ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led a rally in Kolkata for women's rights.

The rally, themed 'Mahila Der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar' (women's rights are our commitment), was organised by the ruling TMC a day ahead of International Women's Day.

The rally was organised amid incidents in Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them.