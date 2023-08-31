Home
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Spain, Dubai in Sept to attract investments

The Union government has given its nod to Banerjee's trip and she will most likely fly to Dubai on September 13, and visit Spain thereafter.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 14:46 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Dubai and Spain in September to attract investments, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union government has given its nod to Banerjee's trip, which is expected in the second week of September, he said.

Banerjee will most likely fly to Dubai on September 13, and visit Spain thereafter, the official said.

Her trip could continue till September 23.

“The chief minister is expected to meet industrialists and business tycoons in the two foreign countries," he said.

In 2021, the Centre had not granted Banerjee permission to visit Rome, where she was scheduled to attend a world peace conference.

(Published 31 August 2023, 14:46 IST)
India News West Bengal spain Dubai Mamata Banerjee

