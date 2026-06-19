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Mamata Banerjee loyalist Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC posts due to 'poor health'

In October 2023, his political career suffered a major setback after he was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata Banerjee

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