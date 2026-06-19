Mamata Banerjee loyalist Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC posts due to 'poor health'

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> (TMC) has lost another member as former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on Friday announced that he has resigned from all party posts owing to his poor health. A longtime associate of TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mamata%20banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>, Mallick said he had already communicated his decision to the party leadership. </p><p>"I have resigned from all the posts in the TMC because of my extremely poor health condition," he said. </p><p>Just days ago, the TMC carried out a major organisational reshuffle and inducted Mallick into its reconstituted working committee. He had served as the state's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021. </p><p>In October 2023, his political career suffered a major setback after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. Following his arrest, Mallick repeatedly cited health complications and underwent medical examinations while in custody. </p><p>Popularly known as 'Balu', Mallick has been one of the party's most influential leaders in North 24 Parganas and played a key role in strengthening the party organisation in the district over the past two decades.</p>.TMC funds worth over Rs 1,000 crore in focus as Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on party's bank accounts.<p>In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Mallick contested from Habra on a TMC ticket but lost. A former MLA from Gaighata, he represented the Habra assembly constituency for three consecutive terms after winning elections in 2011, 2016 and 2021.</p><p>Ever since the assembly elections results were announced in May, the rebellion within the TMC has emerged as one of the most significant political developments in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections.</p><p>In the state assembly, a group of 58 dissident TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, broke away from the party leadership and secured recognition from the Speaker as the dominant legislature group, electing Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>