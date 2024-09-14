Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors at Bengal Swasthya Bhavan, says 'spent sleepless nights' thinking about them

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Swasthya Bhavan, the state health secretariat, where she met junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of a medic at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Banerjee told the doctors that she was there not as the chief minister of the state, but as their elder sister as she requested them to return to work.

The Bengal CM also assured the protesters that she has no connection with any of the individuals involved in the case. She also assured the protesters that she will study their demands carefully and take action against anyone involved.