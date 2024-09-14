Mamata Banerjee meets protesting doctors at Bengal Swasthya Bhavan, says 'spent sleepless nights' thinking about them

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the Swasthya Bhavan, the state health secretariat, where she met junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of a medic at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
Banerjee told the doctors that she was there not as the chief minister of the state, but as their elder sister as she requested them to return to work.
The Bengal CM also assured the protesters that she has no connection with any of the individuals involved in the case. She also assured the protesters that she will study their demands carefully and take action against anyone involved.
She said a panel will be formed to ensure safety of doctors, and both senior as well as junior doctors will be made part of the same.
The TMC supremo claimed that she had been spending sleepless nights thinking of the plight of the protesting doctors who have been voicing their demands amid rain.
A forum of pro-TMC intellectuals on Friday expressed concern that the continued ‘cease work’ by junior doctors for over a month is affecting the healthcare sector in West Bengal.
Holding a press conference, members of 'Desh Bachao Gano Manch' (Save the Country platform) quoted the state health department figure that claimed 27 people have so far died for alleged lack of treatment at state hospitals during the agitation of the medics.
Family members of several deceased persons were present at the press meet.
Junior doctors have been on ‘cease work’ since August 9 after the body of a post-graduate trainee, who was raped and murdered, was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The medics are demanding justice for the victim and stronger security measures at medical establishments.
While everyone in the state demands arrest of all those involved in the crime, the subsequent agitation should not lead to such situation where ordinary people would die in government hospitals for lack of treatment, the forum said in a statement.
With PTI inputs
Published 14 September 2024, 08:13 IST