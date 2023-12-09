Mamata Banerjee plans to meet PM Modi, announces New Delhi visit

Kolkata: The expulsion of its most vocal parliamentarian Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha has not deterred the Trinamool Congress from marching forward with its political ambitions.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declared that she’s heading to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if he permits an appointment.
Mamata said that she’ll be leaving for the Capital on December 17. The visit will be with a few MPs of TMC and concerns the freeze of funds from the Centre to West Bengal for public welfare schemes, mainly the 100-day rural job scheme.
The CM said that Bengal’s funds have been stopped, yet no scheme has been paused. She reiterated that while GST is being collected from the state, yet it is not being provided its part.
“If he (PM) gives time, it’s fine. But we will definitely go (to Delhi),” Mamata said, adding that else, “We will do what we have to do”.
BJP-Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Mamata's visit will see the performance of a “drama”.
“Any CM can meet the PM,” he said, adding that no Opposition CM can claim that time was not offered by the PM on being requested.
Meanwhile, TMC’s regional leaders took up protests in Nadia district against the expulsion of Moitra. The Krishnanagar MP constituency covers this region.
Majumdar, said that Moitra is a “closed chapter”. He stated that BJP will put before people the development concerning the TMC MP. He alleged that Moitra has let down Bengal’s women.
On Moitra’s expulsion issue, TMC has already stated that “December 8 will go down in the annals of history as a dark day for India's Parliamentary Democracy – a day that witnessed an unprecedented and relentless political witch hunt”.
The party has alleged that Moitra was “hastily expelled” without being given an opportunity to defend herself.
“I.N.D.I.A stands with Mahua Moitra!” the party has stated on X.