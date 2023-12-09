Mamata Banerjee plans to meet PM Modi, announces New Delhi visit

Kolkata: The expulsion of its most vocal parliamentarian Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha has not deterred the Trinamool Congress from marching forward with its political ambitions.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declared that she’s heading to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if he permits an appointment.

Mamata said that she’ll be leaving for the Capital on December 17. The visit will be with a few MPs of TMC and concerns the freeze of funds from the Centre to West Bengal for public welfare schemes, mainly the 100-day rural job scheme.

The CM said that Bengal’s funds have been stopped, yet no scheme has been paused. She reiterated that while GST is being collected from the state, yet it is not being provided its part.