Mamata Banerjee says heartbroken over plight of Sandeshkhali women, pans BJP for 'conspiracy'

Basirhat (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was heartbroken over the plight of women in Sandeshkhali but asserted that the BJP should not have played with the dignity of women in the trouble-torn area as the "saffron camp's conspiracy now stands exposed".

While addressing a rally in Basirhat, Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking to Sandeshkhali protester and BJP candidate Rekha Patra over the phone, alleging that the country has the 'worst track record in terms of women's safety and security under the BJP rule'.

Sandeshkhali falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Pargnas. district.