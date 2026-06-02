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Mamata Banerjee takes to streets as legislators threaten to split party

If the coup succeeds, the fate of the TMC’s ‘twin-flower’ poll symbol could come under question, with both factions likely to stake a claim to it, leaving the Election Commission to decide.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 18:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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