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'Mamata Banerjee's misrule has ended': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates 'maha-poriborton'

"The people of Bengal have shown their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Fadnavis said.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:21 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeDevendra FadnavisWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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