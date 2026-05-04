'Mamata Banerjee's misrule has ended': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates 'maha-poriborton'

<p>Mumbai: Describing the BJP’s landslide victory in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-lotus-blooms-in-what-was-the-land-of-twin-flowers-3990368"> West Bengal </a>as ‘maha-poriborton’, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the saffron party has ended the “misrule” of 30 years of the Congress, 36 years of the Left parties and 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC). </p><p>“This victory is not just a ‘poribortan’ but a ‘mahaporibortan’,” Fadnavis, a BJP stalwart, who was among those who campaigned in West Bengal, told reporters in Mumbai. </p>.West Bengal election result a warning signal for Congress in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi.<p>“When I went to Bengal (for campaigning), a journalist told me that BJP people are from outside West Bengal. I countered that the person who founded the BJP (previously the Jan Sangh) was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee from West Bengal. So, if there is a real party in Bengal, it is the BJP,” he said. </p><p>Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said: “Today, the people of Bengal have shown Didi which is the real party of Bengal. The people of Bengal have shown their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”</p>