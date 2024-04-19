Mamata blames BJP for Ram Navami violence in Bengal, accuses EC of removing top cop on BJP's order

“Everything was pre-planned. The DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police) of Murshidabad was removed a day ahead of Ram Navami so that you (the BJP) can trigger violence,” Mamata said at an election rally in support of the TMC candidate in Raiganj.

The celebration of Ram Navami gained popularity in West Bengal over the past few years along with the BJP’s growing clout in the state. The Sangh Parivar has been holding events across the state on the occasion with the participation of the local BJP leaders. The celebration, however, often stoked communal tension, with violence breaking out in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad led the Sangh Parivar in holding nearly 5000 events in villages and cities across West Bengal to celebrate Ram Navami on Wednesday – just two days before three of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls in the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP candidates took part in the processions across the state, some allegedly flaunting sharp-edged weapons.