Mamata blames CPI(M) for damaged relationship with Congress

Banerjee recalled that she was a Congress member, but was expelled from the party and later formed the Trinamool. Banerjee said that she felt that in the greater interest, all the parties (in the Opposition) will work. “I made an offer first. You don’t have even one MLA. I am giving you two seats in Malda, and will assist you in winning. They said it wouldn't be possible, and rejected it immediately. I said namaskar! Let me do my way. I cannot walk with the CPIM,” the Trinamool leader said, recalling the physical attacks she had faced during the Left’s tenure, and reminded the people of the “atrocities”.

At another meeting, earlier, in Malda, Banerjee said that Congress MPs have won on two seats, repeatedly. “What have they done for you?” she asked the people. Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress will also contest. “They will contest along with the CPIM to strengthen the BJP. To give the BJP a tight response, it’s we alone who can take up a political fight,” she said.

The Trinamool chief, at this function as well, recalled the physical attacks on her, and said that she will never “forgive” the Left party. “Those who dwell with the CPIM, they do so with the BJP…,” she said. She said that the Congress was not satisfied with the offer of two seats. “I said that I will not offer you even one seat. First you detach from the CPIM,” she said.