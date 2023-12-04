Mamata blames lack of seat-sharing by Congress that led to poll debacle in MP, Chhattisgarh & Rajasthan; to skip I.N.D.I.A meet

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, claimed that had the Opposition parties – in the fray against the BJP – resorted to seat-sharing then such an election outcome could have been averted. She attributed the defeat of the anti-BJP camp to Congress, and not to the people.



Banerjee spoke in the House in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, participating in the proceedings. The BJP MLAs, however, were not present inside the House when she spoke.



The Bengal Chief Minister, while mentioning the vote shares, observed that around 12 per cent vote-share was eaten into by the anti-BJP alliance partners themselves. She said that this is reality, and a fact.