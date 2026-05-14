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Mamata brings back Kalyan Banerjee as LS chief whip, calls for unity as TMC regroups after poll setback

The meeting, attended by all party MPs, had the unmistakable feel of a regrouping exercise - part review, part morale-building and part political messaging.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCLok SabhaMamata Banerjeekalyan banerjee

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