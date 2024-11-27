Home
west bengal

Mamata calls for action against those creating obstacles to laying water pipelines

The CM also said a recent survey has revealed that in some places, pipes were laid by the state’s Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Department, but the water supply did not start.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 20:27 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 20:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjee

