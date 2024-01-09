JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata condoles death of football legend Franz Beckenbauer

Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup as a player and a coach, and became one of Germany's most beloved personalities, died at 78, media reports said on Monday.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of football legend Franz Beckenbauer, and said millions of fans in India will miss him.

Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup as a player and a coach, and became one of Germany's most beloved personalities, died at 78, media reports said on Monday.

"Saddened to know about the demise of Franz Beckenbauer, the German football legend and icon. A world cup winning captain and coach, he will always be regarded as one of the greatest footballers to grace the game," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"Millions of football lovers of Bengal and India will miss him. Condolences to his family, friends and billions of fans worldwide," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 January 2024, 07:50 IST)
India NewsFootballSports NewsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT