Mamata gives 15-day ultimatum to Centre, warns of fresh agitation if funds not released at earliest

The arrests of political leaders (with investigations taken up by central agencies), Banerjee observed, is to make the Opposition silent. “It’s a conspiracy,” she said, adding that there’s non-cooperation when it comes to cooperative federalism, and hinted at a peaceful agitation in the future.

On another front, the chief minister stated that one crore “fake” ration cards – that had thrived during the tenure of the previous state government – were discarded after her party came to power in Bengal. She added that action was also initiated to tackle inapt practices in the public distribution system, and digitisation of ration cards drew appreciation from the Centre.

The chief minister said that she doesn’t nurture political vendetta against the leaders in the state's Opposition, but said that now documents (concerning certain leaders), perhaps, will be looked into for any irregularities. Banerjee said that her party, forming the government in the state, had stood for change, and not for retaliation.

On a query about any response from Governor CV Ananda Bose – who had promised to take up the matter with the Centre, Banerjee said that so far nothing has happened, and time is being extended till mid-November.

Governor Bose, speaking on the sidelines of a programme at Raj Bhavan Kolkata, when asked about the action on the status of the fund-freeze issue following the submission of a letter by Abhishek Banerjee (and others), stated: “The first authority in Bengal to know about the result of my letter to Government of India, is my constitutional colleague, the chief minister. I have intimated (to) her the positive response which I received from the minister, Government of India. He has issued instructions to those concerned to take necessary action in the matter.”