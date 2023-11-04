JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata govt holding 'Duare Sarkar' camps for re-issuing documents to families affected by Teesta floods

Banerjee on Friday announced that the camps will be organised in 3 districts in the region. The three districts are Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 20:30 IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is holding the “Duare Sarkar” camps in north Bengal to facilitate issuance of documents, afresh, to families affected by Teesta floods in Sikkim.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, wrote on X, that the special Duare Sarkar camps will be organised in three districts in the region. The three districts are Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.


The camps are “for the families affected by the recent Teesta floods in Sikkim which impacted large tracts in our hills and Dooars areas too”, Banerjee mentioned. 

“The camps will be particularly designed to help the affected families in getting their lost/damaged ration and social security cards etc. afresh. DMs are announcing the camp dates locally,” the chief minister added.

(Published 03 November 2023, 20:30 IST)
