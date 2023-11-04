Mamata govt holding 'Duare Sarkar' camps for re-issuing documents to families affected by Teesta floods

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is holding the “Duare Sarkar” camps in north Bengal to facilitate issuance of documents, afresh, to families affected by Teesta floods in Sikkim.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, wrote on X, that the special Duare Sarkar camps will be organised in three districts in the region. The three districts are Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.



The camps are “for the families affected by the recent Teesta floods in Sikkim which impacted large tracts in our hills and Dooars areas too”, Banerjee mentioned.