Mamata govt offers assistance to Bengalis returning from Israel

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has extended its support to Indians who are from the state, and are returning from Israel amid Tel Aviv's war with Hamas.
In a long note shared on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that “Indians/ Bengalis” leaving war-torn Israel are being offered all government assistance, free of cost.
Banerjee stated that she has asked the state’s Chief Secretary, and Delhi Resident Commissioner (of Bengal) to extend assistance to the distressed returnees.
Fifty-three Bengal-origin returnees reached Delhi on Friday morning, Banerjee stated, adding that the state government “is arranging their railway tickets back to Bengal at our cost”.
Besides, free transit-accommodation at Bangla Bhavan in Delhi, and free local transport is also being provided by the Bengal government. The state has also started round-the-clock control rooms in the capital, and in Kolkata. Help-desks have also been set up at the airports in the two cities. “We are at your service and call our control rooms for all help at the following numbers,” Banerjee’s tweet (on X) added.
Meanwhile, the BJP took a dig at Banerjee’s initiative. BJP leader Amit Malviya, on X, stated that it’s good to see the chief minister facilitating movement of people – from Delhi to Bengal – returning from Israel.
“But one wonders why did she not show similar proactiveness in welcoming back poor migrant workers, wanting to return home in WB during Covid? Shows her contempt for the poor,” Malviya wrote.