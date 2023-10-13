Mamata govt offers assistance to Bengalis returning from Israel

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has extended its support to Indians who are from the state, and are returning from Israel amid Tel Aviv's war with Hamas.

In a long note shared on X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that “Indians/ Bengalis” leaving war-torn Israel are being offered all government assistance, free of cost.

Banerjee stated that she has asked the state’s Chief Secretary, and Delhi Resident Commissioner (of Bengal) to extend assistance to the distressed returnees.

Fifty-three Bengal-origin returnees reached Delhi on Friday morning, Banerjee stated, adding that the state government “is arranging their railway tickets back to Bengal at our cost”.