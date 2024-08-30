'Mamata has no children, can't understand our pain': R G Kar rape-murder victim's parents on CM's remark

As Kolkata continues to witness a series of protest against the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, the victim's parents on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged remarks on the protesting doctors.

Speaking to ANI, the mother of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor, who was raped and murdered at the hospital on August 9, said that they are hurt by the chief minister's remark, adding, "The whole world stands by my daughter. They are protesting, agitating for justice. And she says we do not want justice. I want them (protestors) to continue the movement until they get justice. The Chief Minister said the family does not want justice! Mamata has no son or daughter herself, so she cannot understand the pain of losing a child."

Addressing a rally organised by the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, Banerjee had on Wednesday urged the agitating junior doctors of Bengal to urgently consider returning to duty and said she doesn't want to lodge FIRs against the striking doctors in consideration of their future careers.

Agitating doctors interpreted the chief minister's remark as a "veiled threat" and rejected her appeal to join work.