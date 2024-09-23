Mamata lauds setting up of semiconductor unit in Kolkata, assures full govt support

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured her government's full support to the proposed investment in the semiconductor sector following the announcement of the country's first national security semiconductor fabrication plant through a transformative collaboration with the US.

Banerjee said the establishment of a global capability centre in the state reflects the relentless promotion of the anchor industry by the West Bengal government.

"I am fortunate enough to share with you all the contribution of our West Bengal government in the historic international investment decision for Kolkata, as kindly announced by President of the USA with our PM Modi yesterday," Banerjee wrote on X.