india
west bengal

Mamata lifts dharna against ‘flaws’ in SIR, hails Supreme Court order on forming appellate body

Mamata said she is calling off the dharna "temporarily", saying the TMC will keep tabs on future developments.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 15:52 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revision

