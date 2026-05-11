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Mamata, others can file fresh pleas on victory margins being less than deletion of votes: SC

In the recent West Bengal Assembly Elections. the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, while TMC won 80 seats.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtMamata Banerjee

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