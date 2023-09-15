Mamata pitches Bengal to investors in Spain; Sourav Ganguly to build his third steel plant in state

Away from politics back home, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, addressed a business gathering in Madrid, and invited Spanish investors to the state's upcoming business summit.

A Trinamool release summed up her remarks as an introduction of the “Bengal Model” to Spain.

Banerjee said that once Bengal had the first place in manufacturing. Avoiding further deliberations on the reason for the state’s dip in the sector, Banerjee told the audience that India is a democracy, and that is our strength. “We have so many states being run by different political parties. Unity in diversity is our origin. We believe in humanism, secularism, women's empowerment, and love the younger generation,” she said.