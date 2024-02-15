Mamata slams BJP over farmers protest; claims party runs 'government of Ravan' at Centre

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest, claiming that the party is running a "government of Ravan" at the Centre, which has crossed all limits of civility.

While speaking in the assembly, Banerjee said she had decided to postpone her scheduled visit to Punjab to express her solidarity with the farmers.

"Farmers are protesting and the country is burning. But the BJP is not bothered. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas. The day farmers reach Delhi, the BJP leaders will understand the reality," she said.