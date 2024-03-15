Mamata stable, parameters normal: Doctors

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is "stable" and all her parameters are normal, doctors of the state-run SSKM said after conducting a thorough check-up at her Kalighat residence here on Friday evening.

The 69-year-old's pain due to the injuries has also subsided, they said, after a three-member team of doctors from the SSKM went to her residence this evening to check her condition.

"She is stable and is recovering well. All her parameters are fine and pain due to the injuries has subsided," a senior doctor told PTI.

Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead and nose after a fall at her Kalighat residence here on Thursday evening.

"She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period," an official told PTI on Friday morning.

The Bengal CM was administered three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following medical tests at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a day after stating that Banerjee fell "due to some push from behind", state-run SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay on Friday clarified that all he meant was that the CM might have felt "a sensation of push".

"This is a sensation of pushing from behind which led to the fall (of CM Banerjee). Our job is to treat and we have done that. There was a misinterpretation of what I said last evening," Bandyopadhyay said.

The SSKM director on Thursday evening said Banerjee had "a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".