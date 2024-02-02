Mamata steps up attack on Congress, says it came to Bengal to woo Muslims

Besides talking about the arrest of Hemant Soren, the former Jharkhand chief minister, Banerjee wondered whether the “one nation one election” proposal was about moving towards a presidential form of government, and would people lose their right to choose what they would wear, and eat. She added that, over the years, in her political career, such a “vindictive” attitude has been observed.

The Trinamool leader, who will be at the dharna site for the first two days, will be leaving for Delhi on February 5 to attend a meeting concerning the “one nation, one election” proposal. The state budget is to take place on February 8.

About the Union budget, Banerjee said that it was a Vote on Account, and an “antim” (last) budget, rather than being an interim budget, as was pointed out by Shatrughan Sinha, party’s MP, who sat next to her on the dharna stage. Banerjee said that the budget brings pain to the poor.

The Bengal chief minister has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Comptroller & Auditor General of India’s state finance audit report for 2020-21. “It has been reported that there is a delay in the submission of Utilisation Certificates of Rs 2,29,099 crore since 2002-03 to 2020-21,” the chief minister stated in her letter, and explained the status from the state’s point of view. She mentioned that the observations made, to her, are “incorrect”, and have been made “without application of due diligence and examination of the procedures for submission of Utilisation Certificates as per Government of India guidelines”.