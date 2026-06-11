Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

‘Mamata stood by me, I’ll stand by her’: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha rejects rebel camp

Sinha, describing Banerjee as a “street fighter”, said the TMC chief continued to command strong public support across West Bengal despite the political turbulence.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressShatrughan Sinha

Follow us on :

Follow Us