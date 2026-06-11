‘Mamata stood by me, I’ll stand by her’: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha rejects rebel camp

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shatrughan-sinha">Shatrughan Sinha</a> on Thursday dismissed speculation about shifting loyalties within the party and made it clear that he would continue backing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> despite the political challenges surrounding the TMC.</p>.<p>During an exclusive conversation with PTI, the veteran actor-politician said he had no intention of distancing himself from Banerjee, especially at a time when the party was facing internal turmoil.</p>.<p>“Many people take decisions because of pressure, fear or attraction towards other opportunities. I do not judge them, but my ideology and conscience tell me to remain with Mamata Banerjee,” Sinha said.</p>.<p>Recalling Banerjee’s support during a difficult period in his own career, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/asansol">Asansol</a> MP said he considered it his responsibility to stand with her now.</p>.<p>“When I was going through a rough phase politically, Mamata ji stood firmly beside me. I cannot walk away from her in adverse times,” he said.</p>.TMC rebellion: Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh, Shatrughan Sinha among the MPs rumoured to be in the list of rebels.<p>Sinha also revealed that he was approached by members of the rebel camp but chose not to join them.</p>.<p>“I was invited, and I appreciate the gesture, but I politely refused because my loyalty lies with Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress,” he said.</p>.<p>Calling Banerjee a “street fighter,” Sinha asserted that the TMC supremo continued to enjoy considerable public backing in West Bengal.</p>.<p>“She still has nearly 41 per cent vote share and remains a powerful mass leader,” he added.</p>