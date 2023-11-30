Mamata urges Shah to build consensus on criminal bills among stakeholders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants a consensus among “stakeholders” on the three new proposed criminal bills.
Banerjee, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to consider the same, instead of rushing to have the bills passed in the present form.
The Chief Minister, in her communication, referred to Shah’s letter written to her in August concerning the bills – The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023.
Banerjee stated that the said legislations are important for India’s penal-criminal jurisprudence, and “the proposed overhauling of the existing criminal-penal statutes and replacing them with new statutes, is bound to have far-reaching long-term implications” on polity.
The chief minister feels that the changes will affect public life in numerous ways, and hence any change should be preceded by extreme caution and due diligence. The way to do so is through consultations and discussions with stakeholders, she stated. The stakeholders include jurists, public activists, human rights workers, and people in general.
“Moreover, the term of the current Lok Sabha is almost coming to an end. In all fitness of things, it would be fair and appropriate that the newly elected members of the ensuing Lok Sabha and the new Government, may deliberate upon these extremely important legislations and take a considered view,” Banerjee stated.