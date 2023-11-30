Mamata urges Shah to build consensus on criminal bills among stakeholders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants a consensus among “stakeholders” on the three new proposed criminal bills.

Banerjee, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to consider the same, instead of rushing to have the bills passed in the present form.

The Chief Minister, in her communication, referred to Shah’s letter written to her in August concerning the bills – The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023.