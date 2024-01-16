Mamata vows to protect Dakshineswar skywalk; TMC calls proposal a 'blatant assault on Bengal'

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, said that her government will not allow the dismantling of a skywalk built close to Dakshineswar Kali Temple on the northern fringes of Kolkata.

“I will not let the Dakshineswar skywalk be broken down, till there’s blood in me,” Banerjee said. The chief minister’s strong response was in the context of a letter written to a secretary in the state government by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The letter dated November 20, 2023, seeks 'in-principle approval for clearance of various utilities for extension of Metro viaduct at Dakshineswar station limit'.