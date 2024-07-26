Mamata vs Ananda Bose: Calcutta High Court lifts gag order on Bengal CM on statements against Governor

Modifying the single bench order, the division bench presided by Justice I P Mukerji directed that Banerjee and Ghosh will be free to make any statement concerning the Governor, not crossing the contours of freedom of speech and expression and public duty.

"Otherwise, the appellants run the risk of being exposed to a claim for heavy damages and other retaliatory actions," the bench, also comprising Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury, said in its order, disposing of the appeals.