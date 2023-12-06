Mamata's courteous sync with filmstars shaking a leg at KIFF irks BJP, Trinamool slams back; calls remark 'misogynistic'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s shaking and clapping of hands, while she stood beside actor Salman Khan and other dignitaries as they danced during inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Tuesday hasn’t gone well with the BJP, Trinamool’s leading political opponent in the state.

While Union Minister for rural development Giriraj Singh – talking to a news channel, termed Banerjee’s gesture as 'thumke' and her participation as a 'jashn', Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari compared her to Nero. Trinamool leaders lashed back in response.



During the film festival’s inaugural ceremony on Tuesday evening, one of the two announcers on the stage sought Banerjee’s permission and requested actor Anil Kapoor to perform his popular dance steps. The request was then extended to Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sonakshi Sinha, but not to Banerjee.