Mamata's courteous sync with filmstars shaking a leg at KIFF irks BJP, Trinamool slams back; calls remark 'misogynistic'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s shaking and clapping of hands, while she stood beside actor Salman Khan and other dignitaries as they danced during inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Tuesday hasn’t gone well with the BJP, Trinamool’s leading political opponent in the state.
While Union Minister for rural development Giriraj Singh – talking to a news channel, termed Banerjee’s gesture as 'thumke' and her participation as a 'jashn', Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari compared her to Nero. Trinamool leaders lashed back in response.
During the film festival’s inaugural ceremony on Tuesday evening, one of the two announcers on the stage sought Banerjee’s permission and requested actor Anil Kapoor to perform his popular dance steps. The request was then extended to Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sonakshi Sinha, but not to Banerjee.
Later, Khan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt requested Banerjee to join them. Banerjee, in recent times, had stayed at home for several weeks on medical advice due to her leg injury. She, however, kept the request of the guests and stood up. She shook hands and later clapped, with the signature-film of the festival being replayed.
Banerjee, speaking to reporters, said that she doesn't’ know how to dance and joins with tribal communities (during her visits) in the effort to help them. She said that Kapoor had insisted, holding her hands, and her gesture to stand up was out of respect for the guests from the film industry. She termed the gesture as “just a step, nothing else”.
Singh, in his comments, alleged that while Bengal’s facing corruption, and the poor are being deprived, yet Banerjee was dancing with Khan, and celebrating. “Nero fiddled with Rome burnt! WB CM is Nero 2.0. She is dancing as WB is reeling under tremendous financial burden & limitless corruption!!!” Adhikari wrote on X.
Several Trinamool leaders slammed back. The Trinamool, in a statement termed Singh’s remarks as “misogynistic”. “The reason for our jashn is to live in a state like Bengal where BJP has no footprints,” Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra added.
Banerjee on I.N.D.I.A meeting, Centre’s fund-freeze
Banerjee, on Wednesday, left for a six-day tour of north Bengal, and will attend programmes in the region. She reiterated that earlier she had no information about the I.N.D.I.A meeting, and chief ministers at times stay engaged unless they have information about programmes, 7-10 days in advance. “But we will be meeting shortly, whenever they decide,” she said.
Banerjee alleged that while more fake job-cards were discovered in Uttar Pradesh, the state got the financial support. But Bengal has been deprived of the Centre’s funds under different schemes. Referring to central minister Singh’s comments that Banerjee should meet the prime minister on the issue, she added that such meetings have happened thrice, and a decision on a further meeting will be taken as Trinamool is planning another campaign in Delhi.