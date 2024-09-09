Mamata's 'dirty face' exposed in Supreme Court: BJP on Kolkata rape-murder case

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday accused the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to destroy evidence in the Kolkata rape and murder case.
Following the Chief Justice of India’s observation in the case, the BJP alleged that Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee “stands with rapists” instead of backing the aggrieved family of the 31-year-old medic whose rape murder at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has led to widespread protests in the state.
"The Supreme Court has made scathing remarks, unveiling the dirty face of Mamata Banerjee... The CJI asked why postmortem challan was missing from the records," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a press conference at the party headquarters.
Bhatia said that among the questions that the SC posed Banerjee’s administration was that there was at least a 14-hour delay in registering the FIR.
“Mamata Banerjee should resign as West Bengal CM so that a fair investigation can be conducted. If during the investigation evidence shows that she was careless and also involved in tampering with the evidence, then her polygraph test should be conducted, and her arrest could be imperative to ensure that there is justice given to the family members of the victim and every citizen of the country,” he added.
Bhatia also demanded that the call records between Banerjee and the West Bengal police commissioner as well as with the former principal of the RG Kar College should be made public.
“When such an atrocity was happening, was the CM planning something? Justice will be served, no matter how hard she tries to remove evidence or take action against the doctors,” he said.
Bhatia added that the parents of the victim themselves have alleged pressure from the police. “The police themselves wrote the complaint; then you can imagine how much truth will be there. The Joint Platform for Doctors in West Bengal has also asked Abhishek Banerjee to resign because he is spreading lies. He is saying that the victim died because she was bleeding for 3 hours and no medical treatment was given,” he added.
Published 09 September 2024, 12:40 IST