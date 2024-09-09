Mamata's 'dirty face' exposed in Supreme Court: BJP on Kolkata rape-murder case

Following the Chief Justice of India’s observation in the case, the BJP alleged that Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee “stands with rapists” instead of backing the aggrieved family of the 31-year-old medic whose rape murder at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has led to widespread protests in the state.

"The Supreme Court has made scathing remarks, unveiling the dirty face of Mamata Banerjee... The CJI asked why postmortem challan was missing from the records," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said in a press conference at the party headquarters.

Bhatia said that among the questions that the SC posed Banerjee’s administration was that there was at least a 14-hour delay in registering the FIR.