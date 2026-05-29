Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata's 'Girgiti' poem takes swipe at political turncoats, asks one question— How much bribery at your feet?

Political observers are of the opinion that this poem carries a veiled message for leaders who have recently turned critical of the organisation.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us