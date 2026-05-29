<p><em>"How much more do you want to change your character?</em> <em>How much bribery at your feet?</em></p><p>TMC's loss in the recently concluded <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>Assembly Elections was followed by a growing dissent within the political outfit with many leaders from the party opening criticising the leadership and the strategy employed by the top brass. </p><p>In light of these events, TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> put pen to paper and wrote a new poem titled 'Girgiti'. </p><p>Political observers are of the opinion that this poem carries a veiled message for leaders who have recently turned critical of the organisation.</p><p>The word 'Girgiti' means chameleon and Banerjee has used this word in her arsenal to target those who frequently change their loyalties, beliefs and positions for personal gain, drawing a parallel with a chameleon known for changing colours.</p> .FIR lodged against ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for remarks 'hurting religious sentiments'.<p>Shared on her social media accounts, Banerjee, wrote that some people are "more dangerous than a chameleon" as they alter their character and allegiances within hours to serve their financial interests and personal ambitions.</p><p>"How much more do you want to change your character? How much bribery at your feet? How much more do you want to change yourselves?" the poem asks, in what many within political circles interpreted as a swipe at leaders who have recently distanced themselves from the TMC.</p> .<p>The discontent has also been accompanied by a series of resignations from party posts in recent weeks.</p>.<p>Without naming anyone, Banerjee's poem laments what it describes as the erosion of gratitude, moral values and human sensitivity in public life. It suggests that some individuals conveniently alter relationships, ideologies and convictions whenever circumstances change.</p>.<p>The poem further argues that expressions of loyalty and hostility are often dictated by self-interest, and questions whether such individuals ever introspect their actions.</p>.<p>At the same time, the poem asserts that there are still people in society who remain committed to their principles, though their voices are often drowned out by those who constantly change colours to suit their interests.</p>.<p>The latest poem follows Banerjee's earlier composition, "Dokhol" (Occupation), which had also sparked political discussion. That poem was widely seen as a critique of the BJP government that assumed office in the state earlier this month.</p>.<p>Since taking charge, the new government has launched drives against illegal constructions and encroachments in Kolkata and several districts with the involvement of civic and police authorities. The demolition campaigns, compared by critics to "bulldozer action" seen in some BJP-ruled states, had drawn a sharp response from the former chief minister through her earlier poem.</p>.<p>Political analysts said "Girgiti" appears to be Banerjee's use of poetry as a medium to communicate political messages at a time when the TMC is grappling with both organisational challenges and defections in the aftermath of its electoral defeat.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>