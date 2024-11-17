Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Mamata's police a mute spectator': BJP slams TMC amid prohibitory orders following communal clashes in Bengal's Murshidabad

Houses were ransacked and vehicles were damaged as mobs from both communities threw bricks at each other prompting police to use lathi charge to disperse the crowd.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 11:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 11:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCViolenceAmit Malviyacommunal clash

Follow us on :

Follow Us