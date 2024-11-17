'Mamata's police a mute spectator': BJP slams TMC amid prohibitory orders following communal clashes in Bengal's Murshidabad

<p>Tensions gripped West Bengal's Beldanga after an objectionable message was found written on a neon sign board at a Kartik Puja pandal on Friday night. </p><p>In a report by <em><a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/clashes-west-bengal-murshidabad-internet-suspension-9674093/">Indian Express</a>,</em> Beldanga in Murshidabad witnessed scenes of violence and arson after news of the offensive sign board spread like wildfire. Houses were ransacked and vehicles were damaged as mobs from both communities threw bricks at each other prompting police to use lathi charge to disperse the crowd. </p><p>Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita which forbids the gathering of more than five people were imposed by the district administration.</p><p>The violence spread to adjacent areas of Kazisaha and Begunbari.</p><p>BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the violence, calling out the TMC government in the state and slamming the police for being 'mute spectators'. </p> .<p>According to the police more than 15 people have been connected in the violence however they are unsure how many are injured. </p>