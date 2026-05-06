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Mamata's refusal to resign sharpest indictment of 'rigging' by BJP, EC: TMC MP Sagarika Ghose

Sagarika's remarks came a day after Banerjee refused to resign as chief minister, alleging that the poll verdict was "not a people's mandate but a conspiracy".
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCElection CommissionSagarika Ghose

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