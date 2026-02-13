Menu
Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult survivor with him

The accused, who was in judicial remand for the last four months, informed the court earlier this week that he would marry the girl and her family members approved of the proposal.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 11:28 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 11:28 IST
