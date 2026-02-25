Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Man shot dead in full public view in Howrah; BJP claims killer linked to TMC

One of the assailants was identified as Harun Khan who, the opposition BJP alleged, had close links with local TMC MLA Goutam Chowdhury.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 16:17 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCHowrah

Follow us on :

Follow Us