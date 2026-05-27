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Merely coincidental meeting? West Bengal Assembly encounter with CM Suvendu Adhikari fuels fresh chatter around TMC's outspoken MLAs

The Tuesday meeting was officially termed a "courtesy call".
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:16 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal politics

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