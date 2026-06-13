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Messi event controversy: Police serve fresh summons to West Bengal's ex-sports minister

This came after the Calcutta High Court granted protection to Biswas from coercive action till August 17 and directed him to appear before the probe agency
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalMessi

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