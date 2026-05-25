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Messi statue in Kolkata 'sways' in wind after screws come loose, PWD rushes to repair

Police subsequently informed the PWD, and its engineers and workers inspected the structure and carried out repair work.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 17:20 IST
sportsLionel MessiKolkataBengalargentine

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