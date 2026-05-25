<p>Kolkata: Panic briefly gripped a busy stretch of Kolkata's Lake Town area on Monday, after passersby noticed the towering statue of football icon Lionel Messi apparently swaying in the wind, prompting police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials to rush to the spot and inspect the structure.</p>.<p>The 70-foot statue, installed atop the underground pedestrian crossing along VIP Road and unveiled during Messi's Kolkata visit in December last year, was later found to have developed a structural snag, officials said.</p>.<p>The issue first came to light around noon when local residents and commuters noticed slight movement in the giant installation and alerted the Lake Town Police Station.</p>.I was made a 'scapegoat' for fiasco at Messi event in Salt Lake stadium: Event organiser Satadru Dutta.<p>Police subsequently informed the PWD, and its engineers and workers inspected the structure and carried out repair work.</p>.<p>"During inspection, it was found that screws in the primary framework had come loose. That could have caused the movement noticed by people. The issue has been rectified," an official said.</p>.<p>The statue was unveiled by the Argentine legend through a remote mechanism during his visit to Kolkata, in what was projected as a symbolic tribute to football culture in Bengal.</p>.Messi tour organiser files plaint against ex-Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, former top cop for 'sabotaging' event.<p>But, the structure soon found itself at the centre of legal and public scrutiny. Questions had earlier been raised in court over whether the installation stood on government land and whether required clearances were obtained.</p>.<p>The project had been associated with former minister Sujit Bose, who had played a key role in ensuring the statue came up in that area.</p>.<p>The installation had also become a talking point on social media, after many people claimed its facial features bore little resemblance to Messi, with some jokingly suggesting it looked similar to a Bollywood actor.</p>.Controversial sculpture at Salt Lake stadium in West Bengal demolished.<p>Monday's incident also brought back memories of the chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the football icon. The event later triggered allegations of mismanagement and even led to litigation.</p>.<p>Local residents alleged that such a large roadside installation required stricter safety safeguards and questioned whether all procedural requirements and no-objection clearances had been followed.</p>.<p>Officials, however, maintained that the immediate structural concern had been addressed and the site would continue to be monitored. </p>