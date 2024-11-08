Metro services disrupted in Kolkata after man attempts suicide

<p>Kolkata: Metro services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a> were disrupted for over 40 minutes on Friday after a man jumped before a train that was approaching the Sovabazar-Sutanuti station on the down line, a spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The suicide attempt happened at 12.45 pm and normal services along both up and down lines resumed at 1.27 pm.</p>.<p>The 30-year-old man jumped before the approaching train on the down line leading to disruption of services on both up and down lines between Dakshineshwar-Dumdum and Central-Kavi Subhas (New Garia) for 42 minutes.</p>.<p>The man was rushed to hospital but his condition was not immediately known. </p>