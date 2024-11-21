Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Miffed with bribery complaints, Mamata to initiate 'total reshuffle' in CID

She also directed DGP Rajeev Kumar to look into “complaints” received against some CID officers and take action in case those were found to be genuine.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 16:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeebriberyCID

Follow us on :

Follow Us