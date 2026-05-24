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Minor alleges gang-rape after being drugged in Kolkata; probe on

A senior police officer said the incident allegedly occurred in April after the girl accepted a lift in a vehicle near Behala.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkatarape

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