Mob assaults policeman during protest after baby's death in Bengal hospital

It was alleged that the child died due to negligence, while the policeman was accused of misbehaving with the family members of the deceased.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 12:28 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 12:28 IST
