west bengal

Moderate showers in south Bengal districts, more likely in next 24 hours

The rain also put brakes on people from going out for Puja shopping while idol makers in Kumartuli and elsewhere had a trying time to dry up clay images which turned soggy due to overnight showers.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 10:48 IST

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal triggered moderate showers in different parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata and its neighbourhood, on Saturday, an IMD official said.

The official added that rain and thundershowers are likely to continue over the next 24 hours and overcast conditions will prevail in the city as the system will intensify.

In the last 24 hours, the city recorded around 5.4mm rainfall.

The official added spells of rain and thundershowers have been occurring in Kolkata, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur since Friday midnight.

Saturday's rain led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas of the city.

The rain also put brakes on people from going out for Puja shopping while idol makers in Kumartuli here and elsewhere had a trying time to dry up clay images which turned soggy due to overnight showers.

"With Mahalaya just 15 days away, we have to complete the idols and deliver those to the organisers," Sujit Pal, a clay modeller said.

With the rain bringing down the mercury level, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29º C and 26º C, respectively, in the city, the Met department said.

(Published 30 September 2023, 10:48 IST)
