Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Modi govt filed several cases against me, but not Mamata Banerjee: Rahul Gandhi

There is no immediate response from the TMC in this regard.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us