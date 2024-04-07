Modi-Mamata war of words ensues amid Bhupatinagar row; TMC alleges BJP-NIA nexus

Moni, the wife of the local TMC leader, Monobrata Jana, who was arrested by the NIA in connection with a blast in December 2022, lodged an FIR with the police, accusing the officers of the central agency of forcibly entering her house at Bhupatinagar on Saturday and outraging her modesty. Monobrata and Balai Charan Maity were among the two whom the NIA arrested for their alleged role in the blast, which had killed three persons.

“The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for looting and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they come here,” the prime minister said addressing an election rally of the BJP at Jalpaiguri in north Bengal. He accused the TMC of disrespecting the rule of law and the Constitution of India.

Modi led the BJP in raising the pitch against the TMC a day after an officer of the NIA was injured and a vehicle used by the agency was damaged during an attack by an angry mob when a team of the agency went to Bhupatinagar on Saturday to arrest Jana and Maity. A team of Enforcement Directorate officials had been similarly attacked at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas of the state on January 5 when they had gone to search the residence of the local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system of the state.

Modi on Sunday claimed that the ED had attached properties worth Rs 3,000 crore from the corrupt leaders of the TMC in connection with the cases in West Bengal. “I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor people who had to give money to get jobs," he said at the rally in Jalpaiguri.

Banerjee led the TMC’s counterattack, accusing the BJP of using agencies like the NIA, ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation as the ‘arms’ of the saffron party itself to harass the leaders of the TMC. “They are carrying out raids without prior information and barging into houses. What would the women do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night?” she questioned, addressing a rally in Purulia. She alleged that the central agencies were intimidating the leaders and the workers of the TMC to force them to switch over to the BJP.

The chief minister of West Bengal also criticized the Election Commission (EC) for making the state administration cover her pictures in the government posters after the declaration of the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls, but not doing the same for posters having photos of the prime minister.

“Dear @NIA_India, PLEASE CLARIFY if Jitendra Tiwari of BJP met with your SP, Dhan Ram Singh, at his residence in Kolkata on the 26th March, while the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) was in effect?” Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC general secretary, posted on X on Sunday.