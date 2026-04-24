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Modi-Shah slam TMC over women's safety, Ganga vs Yamuna politics as PM takes a boat ride

"Under the TMC government, daughters are not safe, but under a BJP government, not a single rapist or criminal will be safe," said Modi at a rally in Panihat.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata Banerjee

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