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'Modi left Bengal in hands of anti-socials, bulldozer-happy politicians': Mamata holds stir against BJP govt

The protest was marked by chaos, with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeEviction driveHawker

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